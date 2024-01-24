Man charged after tying up store employees, threatening them with firearm during robbery

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly tied up employees and threatened them with a firearm during a robbery at a south end shopping mall on Tuesday.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday a masked man entered a cellular store located in a Wellington Road shopping mall.

Police said that while carrying a duffle bag, the suspect approached store employees and directed them to a back room, and then told them to hand over store property. Items were removed from safes and placed inside the duffel bag.

One of the employees was tied up by the suspect, but was able to escape while the suspect was attempting to tie up a second employee.

Police were contacted and responded to the store.

While fleeing however, police said the suspect told the employees that he was in possession of a firearm.

A suspect male was observed fleeing from the shopping mall, and police chased him on foot. When officers located him on a nearby street, the suspect resisted arrest.

The stolen property was recovered.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of forcible confinement

Armed robbery

Resist arrest

Disguise with intent

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.