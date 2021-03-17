MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after he allegedly smashed an abandoned toilet and used the pieces to cause damage downtown.

Police responded to the area of William and Pall Mall streets shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man throwing pieces of a broken toilet at a passing vehicle.

According to investigators, a citizen had earlier seen the suspect pickup the toilet and drop it, causing it to break.

Witnesses also told police the suspect was seen hitting a parked SUV on William with some kind of tool.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward in the area of Piccadilly Street, just west of Adelaide Street, in possession of a ratchet.

No one was injured in the incident. Damage to the two vehicles is estimated at $1,000.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June in connection with the charges.