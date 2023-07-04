Man attends hospital with gunshot wound, London police investigating
London police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital on Tuesday morning with a reported gunshot wound.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a local hospital in relation to a weapons investigation after receiving information that a man had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed that the reported shooting may have occurred in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street earlier in the morning.
Police conducted a search of the area for physical evidence of a shooting, and have since cleared the scene.
The victim has been discharged from hospital.
The investigation has been reassigned to the Major Crime Section and is in its early stages.
