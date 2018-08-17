

CTV London





London police now say a man whose body was found on the banks of the Thames River near Old South last Friday was the victim of an assault.

They also say the cause of William MacPherson’s death is still under investigation, but he was a victim of homicide.

Police have charged two men – one by warrant – with assault following an altercation.

MacPherson was seen in the company of four people walking west on Bathurst Street near Talbot Street shortly after 12:00 pm on Aug. 9, police say.

"Information about the alleged altercation is an investigative detail that we are not able to disclose at this time,” Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman said.

“But we are appealing for the public’s help in locating Mr. Pearson and for any information related to Mr. MacPherson between approximately noon on Thursday, August 9th and 7:45 pm on Friday, August 10th.”

Philip Scott Pearson, 34, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of assault by warrant on Monday.

Timothy Paul Carew, 48, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of assault. He was arrested Sunday and remains in custody.