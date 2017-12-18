

CTV London





A Toronto man accused in the St. Thomas bat attack has been granted bail.

Mark Phillips, 36, appeared in court on Monday morning.

He is mentally fit to face the charges, court heard.

Phillips will appear in court again on Jan. 23.

He is accused of attacking a Colombian family with a baseball bat and shouting "ISIS" and "terrorist," at them.

Phillips is facing charges of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The alleged incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the parking lot at the Elgin Mall.