Featured
Man accused in St. Thomas bat attack granted bail
CTV London
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 10:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2017 6:37PM EST
A Toronto man accused in the St. Thomas bat attack has been granted bail.
Mark Phillips, 36, appeared in court on Monday morning.
He is mentally fit to face the charges, court heard.
Phillips will appear in court again on Jan. 23.
He is accused of attacking a Colombian family with a baseball bat and shouting "ISIS" and "terrorist," at them.
Phillips is facing charges of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.
The alleged incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the parking lot at the Elgin Mall.