LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man they say was damaging his mother’s home and a vehicle.

Police were called to Coverdale Street in Chatham this weekend.

They say a male went to his mother’s residence but was told he was not welcome.

Officers say he began kicking the door and throwing rocks at the home and a vehicle parked in the laneway.

The damage is estimated at $ 3,000.

The male was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held for bail.