Male throws rocks at mom's car, vehicle after being told to leave: CK police
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 10:17AM EDT
File Photo
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man they say was damaging his mother’s home and a vehicle.
Police were called to Coverdale Street in Chatham this weekend.
They say a male went to his mother’s residence but was told he was not welcome.
Officers say he began kicking the door and throwing rocks at the home and a vehicle parked in the laneway.
The damage is estimated at $ 3,000.
The male was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held for bail.