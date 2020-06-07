Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Male injured following weapons investigation on Marconi Boulevard
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:49AM EDT
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was injured after what police are calling a weapons investigation on Marconi Boulevard.
Officers were called to an address around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Few details have been released but police say one male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released once its available.