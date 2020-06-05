Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
A pair of Londoners face charges after cocaine and cash is seized
Cocaine and cash were seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- Cocaine and cash were seized as a result of an ongoing investigation by the London Police Service's Street Gang Unit
Two Londoners are facing charges after police seized more than $55,000 (558 grams) worth of cocaine and about $70,000 in cash on Thursday from a residence and vehicle on Upper Canada Crossing.
A 25-year-old is facing charges of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 35 year-old is facing charges of drug possession.
"This was an example of great teamwork amongst involved investigators and the two accused were arrested without incident," said London police Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens in a statement.
One of the accused is appearing in court Friday, while the other has been released while awaiting an upcoming court date in August.