Forty-four years and counting. That's how long it's been since the London Majors last won an Intercounty Baseball League Title.

Despite an up down season (they finished with a .500 record) Manager Roop Chanderdat believes this year he has the pitching talent to go deep into the post-season.

"Our rotation has been great all year," says Chanderdat. " (Juliandry) Higuera, (Migel) Borgos and (Owen) Boon have been great and they'll start the series."

Jon Fitzsimmons hasn't been able to make every game, but Chanderdat is hoping he'll be available to close out games through the playoffs. The right-hander didn't allow an earned run in 21.1 innings this year and had a 7-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio.

Add in Ismael Pena and they have a solid main pitchers which Chanderdat believes matches up with anyone.

Due to scheduling conflicts with both teams home parks, the Majors and Welland Jackfish will have to play their entire first round series in a 10-day span. That could mean very few days off, so depth is very important.

"There is a lot of guys that work, so they are leaving for Welland at 2:30 in the afternoon, and not getting back until 2-3 in the morning. That's going to take a toll."

There is more parity in the IBL this year, so it looks like there is no guarantee that Barrie or Kitchener will take the title.

"Anytime four plays five, it's a good match-up. It's exciting because this is the first year we haven't lost some pitchers to professional ball during the year, and if Fitzsimmons can make some road games, we have a real shot."

The first two games are Welland (Tuesday and Thursday) before coming back to Labatt Park Friday and Sunday for games three and four.