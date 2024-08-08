Majors League: documentary series on the London Majors is a 'homerun'
A six-part TV documentary series on the London Majors is being released on BELL Fibe TV.
"It's called Majors League, it's about the London Majors Baseball team and their quest to go for their third straight championship and in the end it's a show that really follows that but it also focuses a lot on the players of the team, their real lives, and the community and the support the whole team has together,” explained Mark Drewe, whose production company Mosaic Minds created the series in London, Ont.
Drewe said they were honoured to be able to showcase the history behind the team and the ballpark to the entire world.
The series follows the Majors through the season focusing not only on the game, but also on the lives of the players - including retired pitcher Owen Boon who played on the team for eight years.
"Mark did a excellent job capturing my last season here so it was a really nice memento for myself to actually see it on screen, and kind of re-live my last season. Not a lot of people get to do that, so I was very fortunate and very appreciative of having that unique experience,” said Boon.
Drew said they had a lot of interest in the project from Londoners and former alumni.
“They were knocking on our doors trying to tell us about the history of park and the history of the team and all of those things. It was really cool to - actually really cool to learn that there is actually 100 years of history just with the team alone and then 155 so years of the stadium here.”
For current pitcher Braeden Ferrington, the series was a ‘dream come true.’
“It’s been great just to look back and reflect because you never know when you could be done this game, at the end of the day it is a game right, you can only play for so many years until father time shows up and knocks on your door.”
“So you know what, having this experience has been a whirlwind, it's probably been a dream come true honestly,” said Ferrington.
Drew said it was a privilege filming the series and capturing the history behind the worlds oldest ballpark.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O'Hare International Airport.
'Lucky he was not killed': Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto's west end last month.
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Harry and Meghan's brief Vancouver visit cost $44K in police overtime
Vancouver police logged more than $44,000 on overtime during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice-President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach's alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire's alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
What's going on in Canada's condo markets? An expert shares her insights
What's going on in Canada's condo market? An expert spoke with CTV's Your Morning about when is a good time to buy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.