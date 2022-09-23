Majors are back-to-back IBL champs

The London Majors are back-to-back Intercounty Baseball League champions.

After score five runs in the top of the ninth inning, London beat Toronto 8-7 in Game 6 of the series.

The majors hadn’t won a championship since 1976 and have now won two in a row.

A celebration will be held Friday night at Labatt Park in London from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.