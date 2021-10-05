Major blow to London's homeless population

London, Ont. -

The City of London has made major changes when it comes to the number of beds at homeless shelters.

Several shelters including the Men's Mission on York Street, Roth Home on Stanley Street and the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, all learned Tuesday morning the city is cutting back on the number of beds allowed, allowing just 50.

“We know this will impact our clients and staffing,” said Jon DeActis, Executive Director at the Centre of Hope. "We just have to figure out how we will work this out to help the homeless in our community."

Changes take effect April 1, 2022.

This is a developing story.