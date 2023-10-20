Magic of Lights returns for another season

Magic of Lights is returning to the region this holiday season.

From Nov. 17 – Jan 6, the 1.8 kilometer drive-through holiday light display will be up and running at Longwoods Road Conservation Area.

Powered by Liuna Local 159, the display, including the enchanted tunnel and the 50 ft. illuminating mega tree, “amaze visitors” along the forested route.

"We are excited to return Magic of Lights to London for the third time as it’s become a part of the local annual holiday tradition," says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”

Money raised from this year’s display will benefit the Children’s Health Foundation, by funding cutting-edge equipment, care-enhancing programs and ground-breaking paediatric research at Children’s Hospital in London.

The display will open nightly at 5:30. Guests may visit anytime before closing at 9 p.m. or 10 .p.m Fridays and Saturdays.

Online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged, but tickets will be available at the gate, if nightly vehicle limits permit.