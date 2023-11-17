Magic of Lights begins Friday

The Magic of Lights drive-through holiday light show is set to open Friday evening at Longwoods Conservation Area west of London.

It’s a two kilometre-long festive light display that winds through the conservation area.

According to the show’s producer, Woodlo Productions, the show features many new displays, including Prehistoric Christmas, Santa's Vacation and Christmas on Wheels. Barbie is Back! — and the perennial fan favourites will be there too, including our 50’ tall Illuminating Mega Tree and the Enchanted Tunnel.

Woodlo Productions owner Kyla Woodcock says the tour will get you into the spirit of Christmas.

“There is no way to come to the Magic of Lights and not go home feeling that holiday spirit,” she said.

Money raised from the Magic of Lights goes to the Children’s Health Foundation, Thames Valley Children’s Centre, and the Children’s Health Research Institute.

People are encouraged to buy tickets online before arriving. Tickets start at $20 per vehicle.

“Pull up to the gates any time after 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and just drive through the show every night from Nov. 17 until Jan. 6,” said Woodcock.