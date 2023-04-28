Lucknow, Ont. father biking across Canada

Jurjen Weerman, as seen on April 28, 2023 near Belgrave, Ont., prepares for his 8,700 km bike ride across Canada. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Jurjen Weerman, as seen on April 28, 2023 near Belgrave, Ont., prepares for his 8,700 km bike ride across Canada. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block

It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver