

BRENT LALE, CTV London





A fixture on Main Street in Lucan - Hog Town Cycles - went up in flames Sunday morning.

“There was very intense smoke, so we shut down main street,” says Lucan-Biddulph Fire Chief Ron De Brouwer. “We got the traffic under control and then basically started to attack the fire”.

Hog Town Cycles owner Mike Koricina and his wife Teresa Burns were on scene Sunday, but declined to speak on camera. Lucan Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson was seen consoling them.

“Devastation is the only word. It’s shock really. Nobody expects to go to bed, and get the call that your business is on fire,” says Burghart-Jesson. “He’s appreciative of the support, and as you know we are strong community and there for each other”.

Hog Town has been open since 2012, but according to an online listing it is up for sale at a price of nearly two-million dollars. They have been a sponsor of the BaconFest and were scheduled to host a major part of the event again this summer.

Burghardt-Jesson says it’s a question on everyone’s mind.

“We invite thirty thousand of our closest friends to Lucan for a day. I’ts everything bacon and bikes and it will be here. The building may not be here in July but this will be a hub of activity on July 13th”.

The building was full of bikes and there was extensive damage to the five thousand square foot facility.

Fire Chief Ron De Brouwer says it could have been worse, but they were able to contain the fire from spreading thanks to a team effort.

“Lucan was dispatched, granton and ailsa craig dispatched. Put water on it to protect all exposures ,and got it under control

The fire has not been deemed suspicious, and the fire marshall has been called in.

An investigation will begin Monday.