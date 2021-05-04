LONDON, ONT. -- April was yet another record month for the local real estate market.

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) announced Tuesday that 1,231 homes were sold last month, setting a new monthly record.

“We are encouraged by the strong sales numbers, as the spring market ramps up,” said LSTAR president Jack Lane in a news release.

“Year-to-date sales are also performing ahead of 2020. At the end of April, there have been 3,918 sales, up more than 57% over the same period last year,” he added.

High demand and low inventory are to blame for the record figures, as the average sale price in April reached $643,835 across the region.