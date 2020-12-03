LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Services Board (LPSB) is calling for individuals to participate on Advisory Panels to help address anti-racism, mental health and policing as a part of its mandate.

A statement from the LPSB states in part, "We are seeing citizen participation on both Panels. In selecting members, the Board will strive for diversity of voices across each of Black and persons of colour, gender, Indigenous, and youth populations."

The Panels include:



Anti-Racism Advisory Panel (ARAP) seeking:

Six community members with lived experience

Two experts in the area of anti-Black racism, mental health and/or addictions



Mental Health and Addictions Advisory Panel (MHAAP)

Organizations run by and for people with living experience of mental health/ addiction

Individuals with lived and living experience of mental health/addiction

Experts in the area of law/human rights and data analytics



Membership of both the ARAP and MHAAP will include members of the London Police Service and members of the public.

Compensation for time with local benchmarks will be put in place for citizen participation.

Selected candidates only will be contacted by the board.

Applications are available online until Jan. 31, 2021.