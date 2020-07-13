LONDON, ONT -- Christine Wellenreiter will be the newest member of the London Police Services Board when she takes her oath Tuesday.

Wellenreiter is the Vice President, Marketing and Communications for GLC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Canada Life.

She has an extensive record of community involvement having lived in London for more than 25 years.

Wellenreiter has served as chair for the Thames Valley Children’s Centre, and is a member of Community and Program Advisory Councils for the Lawrence Kinlin School of Business, Fanshawe College.

She is also the co-chair of Canada Life’s Young Professionals Employee Resource Group.

Wellenreiter joins Board Chair Javeed Sukhera, Vice Chair Susan Toth and Members, Mayor Ed Holder, Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer, Mr. Jeff Lang and Councillor Maureen Cassidy.