London

    LPS renew call for search of wanted man

    Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London. (Source: London Police Service) Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London. (Source: London Police Service)

    Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who recently failed to appear in court.

    In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.

    A warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

    Contact police if you have information.

