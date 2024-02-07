LPS lay child pornography charge against London man

A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), in early January 2024, police were made aware by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Child Exploitation Crime Center of an ongoing investigation involving a London man.

On Jan. 30, a suspect was arrested by members of the ICE Unit. A residence was searched on Belgrave Avenue where electronic devices were also seized.

Police said evidence of suspected child pornography was located on the devices.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man of London has been charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 11 in relation to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.