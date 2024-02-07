LONDON
London

    • LPS lay child pornography charge against London man

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    Share

    A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.

    According to the London Police Service (LPS), in early January 2024, police were made aware by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Child Exploitation Crime Center of an ongoing investigation involving a London man.

    On Jan. 30, a suspect was arrested by members of the ICE Unit. A residence was searched on Belgrave Avenue where electronic devices were also seized.

    Police said evidence of suspected child pornography was located on the devices.

    As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man of London has been charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 11 in relation to the charges.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends

    A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News