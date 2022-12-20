Low water prompts state of emergency on Oneida Nation

A local state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames, as the local council asks residents to conserve water.

But water conservation is nothing new for Oneida grandmother Karen Elijah and her family, as the community has been under a boil water advisory since 2019.

“We have to depend on bottled water,” said Elijah. “We can’t use the tap water. You know and we have to be careful brushing our teeth, cooking, all those kinds of things, right? And then teaching your children not to swallow the water.”

The emergency order makes the situation all the more intense. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low.

“What I keep telling the community is ‘Water is life,' try to bring life to our Nation," said Oneida Chief, Todd Cornelius.

According to Cornelius, Oneida has ordered all non-essential water use to cease.

“They are quite upset for now but after we tell them how to preserve water and what our plans are for the next little bit we’re all on the same page, and we’re asking for help from the government,” he said.

In the community of more than 2,000, the order impacts 546 homes and 22 community buildings. As a short-term measure, water is being brought in by a private company at a cost of $20,000 per day.

Bottles of water are seen at the Oneida Nation of the Thames are the region finds itself in a state of emergency due to its water supply being at an all-time low. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The community normally accesses groundwater from the aquifer under the Thames River.

According to Oneida Coun. Brandon Doxtator, who oversees community infrastructure, the water level in the river is about one metre below where it should be for this time of year.

“The infrastructure is older, and with climate change and severe weather events, with low water levels in the Thames River, these are all cumulative impacts,” explained Doxtator.

The low water level also affects water pressure and the local fire department’s ability to fight fires. It is not lost on Cornelius that the state of emergency comes the week of the six year anniversary of a tragic house fire in the community that claimed the lives of a father and four children.

“I was part of that team and it does hit home,” said Cornelius.

Cornelius added he’s calling on the federal government for help to fund new infrastructure to provide clean water to the community. It’s something elder Karen Elijah believes is not too much to ask.

“You can just go over there and there’s clean water, why can’t we have it too? You know, it’s just like there’s truth and reconciliation, when is that coming? How come we’re not getting clean water?” she said.

Officials can’t say how long the state of emergency will be in place, but they’re checking water levels daily.