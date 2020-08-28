MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London, Ont. retiree has turned $5 into $250,000 after spinning The Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Sixty-six-year-old Lise Scarrow won the chance to spin the wheel in person, which can net players from $100,000 to $500,000 with a Big Spin ticket that she said was "a random purchase."

She told OLG officials, “The cashier scanned my ticket and I watched the Big Spin message come up on the Customer Display Unit. I wasn’t overwhelmed or excited at the time because I didn’t believe it!”

Scarrow, a married mother of three, says she hasn't made any plans for the money yet, and initially told only her husband.

“I’m still letting it sink in...It’s overwhelming."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Rexall on Beaverbrook Avenue in London.