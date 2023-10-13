Lots of twisted metal but fortunately, no injuries

There was lots of twisted metal but fortunately, no serious injuries after a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Adelaide St. in London Friday morning.

The pile up happened around 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Adelaide Street, approaching Oxford Street.

Parts debris from the vehicles was scattered across the west sidewalk of Adelaide Street and one of the vehicles ended up partially on the curb.

Both southbound lanes of Oxford Street had to be closed to traffic while the vehicles were removed.

Police say none of the occupants in the five vehicles required transport to hospital and the scene was cleaned up by about 11 a.m.

No injuries reported after a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Adelaide St. at Oxford Street on Oct. 13, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)