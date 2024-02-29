Lots of sunshine expected Friday
After a brief return to winter, sunny skies and warm temperatures are returning to Midwestern Ontario.
“Lots of sunshine on the way for your Friday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Temperatures are set to climb back above freezing and well above normal [for this time of year].”
Cool conditions will linger early Friday morning with the temperature expected to sit around minus 1 at 8 a.m.
The mercury in your thermostat will climb in the afternoon with a high of 7 expected around 4 p.m.
“High pressure firmly in control over the region, shutting down the lake-effect snow in Midwestern Ontario. The melt will be on [Saturday],” said Atchison.
The region will continue to warm up Saturday, and we could see 15 degrees by Sunday.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
Friday night: Becoming cloudy in the evening with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late in the evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low plus 3.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 10.
Sunday: Clearing. High 15.
Monday: Sunny. High 19.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
