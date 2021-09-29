Lord Elgin Public School closed for one week following COVID-19 outbreak

London, Ont. -

Lord Elgin Public School is closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

This is the first school in London to be shuttered in the new school year due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has reported at least 11 cases within the school community on their website.

The school board has since confirmed the closure in the interest of "ensuring the safety of students and continuation of learning."

Students will temporarily move to online learning until the school reopens on Oct 5.

The board says that due to the number of cases in multiple classes, operating the school became a challenge.

A pop-up assessment clinic will be hosted at the school on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lord Elgin is one of four schools in the London region that is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.