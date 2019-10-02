

CTV London





LONDON, Ont. - Following two trials with no verdict, the Crown has decided to stay the charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the case against a former London jail guard.

This means there will not be a third trial.

Leslie Lonsbary was charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old inmate Adam Kargus, who was murdered by his cell mate Anthony George at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in 2013.

Lonsbary was on duty at the time of the incident.

An EMDC manager charged with the same count was acquitted earlier this year.

Last week the jury at the Lonbary retrial had returned a 'no verdict' decision after three days of deliberations. Another jury had also reached the same decision last February.

- With files from CTV London's Nick Paparella