All evidence has been presented in the second trial for Leslie Lonsbary, a former guard at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Lonsbary has pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of Adam Kargus.

Kargus, 29, was beaten to death in his cell in Oct. 2013. His cell mate Anthony George pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing.

A second guard charged in the case was acquitted of the same charge while Lonsbary's case ended in a mistrial.

After the Crown attorney finished their evidence in the retrial, the defense did not call evidence in the case.

On Monday, the jury heard from other inmates at the EMDC who said they tried to get help from staff as they heard Kargus screaming.

Jason Butters said, "I was trying to get the guards' attention to get Adam some help...George started beating on Adam shortly after lockdown...I saw him smashing his face...slamming him against the door...It was one of the most horrific things I had seen...it was loud, there's no way anybody could not have heard it."

Melvin Albert also testified that he heard the cries for help, and that it went on for hours while he also tried to get the attention of the guards.

Closing arguments are expected on Thursday, and the judge's charge to the jury is expected next week.

- With files from CTV London's Nick Paparella