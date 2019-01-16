

The jury at the trial of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre workers was shown video of the area outside the cell where Adam Kargus was killed.

The video shows the distance between the control room where guards were stationed that night and the cell area, as well as the on-duty officer closing the control room door.

Stephen Jurkus and Leslie Lonsbary have both pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life in the Oct. 2013 murder of Kargus.

The 29-year-old was beaten to death in his cell by cellmate Anthony George, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

In part of the video, George can be seen standing in front of the window of the cell he shared with Kargus as officers made their rounds.

The investigating officer, London police Sgt. Cameron Halliday testified Wednesday, highlighting what the video captured that night.

The jury heard that despite loud noises and unusual activity coming from the cell area where Kargus died, little was done by on-duty staff.

On Tuesday, Crown Attorney Fraser Kelly delivered his opening statement, telling the jury about how Kargus was killed over a long period of time, that other inmates could hear what was happening, and that Lonsbary did walk by the cell that night but "didn't even break stride."