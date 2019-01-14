

CTV London





The jury has been selected for the trial against two former Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre workers charged in connection with the death of an inmate.

Former EMDC staff members Stephen Jurkus and Leslie Lonsbary are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Adam Kargus.

The 29-year-old was an inmate when he was beaten to death in his cell in Oct. 2013.

His cellmate, Anthony George, pleaded guilty in 2017 to second-degree murder in the case.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday and the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Charges against a third guard were dropped in 2015.