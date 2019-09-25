The jury at the retrial of former London jail guard Leslie Lonsbary has returned with no verdict - for a second time.

Wednesday morning, on the third day of deliberations, jurors asked for a copy of the judge's charge to the jury.

But at the end of the day, they returned a no verdict decision, and were discharged by Justice Peter Hockin.

Hockin, addressing the Crown and defence, said, "I conclude that it is useless, I will therefore discharge the jury."

To the jury, he said, "You have worked hard, but I think we have reached the end."

Lonsbary had pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to in the death of inmate Adam Kargus at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

The 29-year-old was beaten to death by his cell mate Anthony George in October of 2013. George pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Lonsbary was on duty at the time of the incident.

An EMDC manager charged with the same count was acquitted earlier this year.

The court will begin to address a decision on the future case on Oct. 2.