LONDON, Ont. - Jury deliberations have begun at the retrial of former Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guard Leslie Lonsbary.

Lonsbary has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 29-year-old inmate Adam Kargus.

Another EMDC worker facing the same charge was acquitted while Lonsbary's first trial, which concluded in February, ended in a mistrial.

Kargus was beaten to death by his cellmate, Anthony George, in Oct. 2013.

The jury began deliberating on Monday afternoon.

Interview audio released

Meanwhile a court exhibit, Lonsbary's interview with London police Det. Amanda Pfeffer, was also released Monday.

It discloses that Lonsbary didn't find out about the murder until the following afternoon, after taking a sick day but calling in.

As one of two guards on duty overnight, Lonsbary says there are loud TVs playing and there was "normal hooting and trying to converse back and froth from cell to cell through the door...but it was no different than any other night of the last 10 years that I've been here on a night shift."

He admits to being aware of a possible alcohol brew being made in one of the cells, but hadn't been working that area for nine weeks before due to shift rotation.

The only thing he noticed out of the ordinary was that there were more people than usual awake and looling through the windows of the cells around 10:30 p.m., but thought it might be because inmates were watching a hockey or baseball game.

He says he didn't hear any banging on cell doors, which sounds like "a roar, it's just a thunder," though inmates have testified they tried to get the guards' attention that night.

- With files from CTV London's Nick Paparella