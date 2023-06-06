Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Preparations are underway for the Our London Family Vigil, taking place Tuesday evening at Memorial Plaza.
Crews are working to secure the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road for the event that will honour alman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and 74-year-old grandmother Talat, along with a surviving 9-year-old boy.
Road closures will be in effect in both directions on Hyde Park Road from Sarnia Road to Gainsborough Road beginning at 4 p.m.
The corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road will be fully closed as of 8 a.m, the Corner of Gainsborough Road and Prince Wales Gate will be open to local residents only after 3 p.m.
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
“The tragic events of June 6 are a solemn reminder of the pervasive and deadly impact that racism, discrimination and hate can have in our society. The Thames Valley District School Board is firmly committed to taking the sustained action necessary to end Islamophobia in our communities,” said Director of Education Mark Fisher.
The stage is set at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road for the Afzaal family vigil to be held June 6, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News)According to a release, the board says it is following the lead of and working in conjunction with Muslim community partners to build an effective long-term strategy that simultaneously seeks to affirm Muslim identities while combatting the root causes that give rise to hate and discrimination directed towards the Muslim community.
The board is collaborating with a number of community organizations on the strategy, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Hikma Public Affairs Council and the Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support & Integration (MRCSSI).
There will be public consultation and a community survey in the near future to gather input from Muslim families across the district.
The Anti-Islamophobia Strategy is scheduled for release on June 6, 2024.
Elsewhere around the city, a number of events are taking place to mark the grim anniversary.
- June 6 - Our London Family Vigil, 6:30 p.m. at Hyde Park/South Carriage road
- June 8 - Londoners Remember and Learn, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Jalna Public Library
- June 9 - Combating Islamophobia Together, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Civic Gardens
- June 17 - Pond Fest 2023, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Hyde Park Village Green
A number of officials in the city and across the province and country are also sharing their thoughts on social media.
