Londoners mark third anniversary of flight PS752 crash with rally

On Sunday, Londoners stood side by side along a busy intersection to honour victims who died on flight PS752, which was shot down by Iranian military in January 2020.

The Ukraine International Airlines jetliner was flying to Canada via Ukraine and was shot down shortly after leaving Tehran.

Dozens of people lined up along Oxford Street west and Wonderland Road to mark the third anniversary of this tragedy and to rally for freedom in Iran.

Among the 176 passengers who died on flight PS752 were 55 Canadian citizens.

Four of the victims were Western University students.

The university identified the students as Ghazal Nourian, a PhD candidate in mechanical and materials engineering.

Milad Nahavandi, was "an accomplished researcher who doted on his family," stated on Western's website.

Hadis Hayatdavoudi was a PhD candidate in chemistry and "a brilliant researcher focused on safeguarding and the storage of used nuclear fuel."

Sajedeh Saraeian died alongside her husband, the university stated. As a master's student in chemical and biochemical engineering, she had a dream of helping diabetic patients by relieving patients from daily injections.

Supporters participating in the rally are also urging Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran’s regime.

This is one of several rallies taking place across the country to mark the third anniversary of the downed flight.