LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners are invited to attend a rally in support of the people of Beirut on Sunday.

Former city counsellor, Ali Chahbar has put out a call to Londoners to attend the rally on Sunday at 2:00 p.m in Victoria Park.

He stated that it is encouraged that everyone respects physical distancing protocols while wearing a mask as they congregate and display support for those affected by the explosion on Tuesday.

"A rally is an important way for our collective thoughts and prayers to be shared with those in Lebanon who have been so gravely affected by this tragedy," stated Dr. Munir El-Kassem, Director of Religious Affairs for the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

Donations will be accepted through the Red Cross, Human Concern International and Islamic Relief Canada, among other groups.

Everyone is welcome to attend the rally, and it is encouraged that individuals bring a Canadian and/or Lebanese flag as well as a candle that can be lit in a safe fashion to honor the victims of the explosion.