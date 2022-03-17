Londoners enjoy St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone was celebratory, not rowdy.
Several house parties took place on front lawns in Old North and along Broughdale Avenue.
Revellers stayed on private property and didn't venture onto the streets, while outdoor patios quickly filled up on Richmond Row with people looking to celebrate.
On the patio at Barney’s, Rhianne Robbins is experiencing St. Patrick’s Day on Richmond Row for the first time after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This year we’re going to try to keep it safe but have fun at the same time,” she says.
At the next table, Thomas Lindsay says the warm weather is making it easy to celebrate outdoors rather than in a crowded bar. “We want to have fun, but at the end of the day we want to be smart,” says Lindsay.
St. Patrick's Day at Barney's in London, Ont. on March 17, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
As COVID restrictions ease and warm temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast, London police want everyone to behave.
“There will be an increased police presence in and around the downtown core as well as campus areas,” said Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service earlier this week. “Officers will be enforcing City of London by-law offences, the Liquor Licence Act, Highway Traffic Act as well as any criminal code offences.”
