Londoner sustains serious stab wounds confronting break and enter suspect

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in southwest London, Ont. on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. London police were called to a home on Paddington Avenue near Euston Road for a break-and-enter in progress.

When they arrived, the victim told police someone broke into a residence and stabbed him.

The victim was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police searched the area and arrested the male suspect a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.