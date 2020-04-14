LONDON, ONT. -- There are more reductions planned for London’s transit service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) says the further service reductions will start on Sunday and include several routes that will not be operating.

Monday to Friday service will run on modified Saturday schedules and the LTC notes:

Industrial Routes (28, 30, 36 and 37) will continue to operate in order to provide service to the industrial areas.

Routes 33, 90, 91, 92, 94, 103, 104 and 106 will not operate.

Route 17B to Riverbend will not operate.

Route 20 will not operate through the Beaverbrook/Oakcrossing area.

Community Bus Routes 51, 52, 53, 54, 55 and 56 will no longer operate.

On Saturdays, buses will operate on Sunday service schedules and Sunday buses will run on a Christmas Day service schedule.

Specialized transit will continue to operate with service levels matched to demand.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and want to assure our riders that we continue to make every effort to keep a reliable transit service operating for those that require it,” the London Transit says in a release.

It says updated schedules for all routes will be available on its website later Tuesday.

“Though these reductions affect frequency, they continue to provide for the most coverage across the city possible,” the LTC says in a release.

Transit riders can rely on LTC’s infoweb for real time information or call 519-451-1347.

Customer service representatives are available Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.