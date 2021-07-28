LONDON, ONT. -- Route 15 along Base Line between Carthcart and Wharcliffe will detour due to construction until further notice, says London Transit.

The detours will be as follows:

Northbound:

East on Baseline

right on Wharncliffe

left on Commissioners

left on Wortley

left on Base Line

right on Cathcart

Southbound:

South on Edward

left on Base Line

right on Wortley

right on Commissioners

right on Wharncliffe

left on Base Line

During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:

Baseline at Wharncliffe EB

Base Line at Dundee Pl EB

Cathcart at Base Line NB

Edward at Baseline SB

Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB

For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website.