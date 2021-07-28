Advertisement
London Transit announces Route 15 detour effective immediately
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:03AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Route 15 along Base Line between Carthcart and Wharcliffe will detour due to construction until further notice, says London Transit.
The detours will be as follows:
Northbound:
- East on Baseline
- right on Wharncliffe
- left on Commissioners
- left on Wortley
- left on Base Line
- right on Cathcart
Southbound:
- South on Edward
- left on Base Line
- right on Wortley
- right on Commissioners
- right on Wharncliffe
- left on Base Line
During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:
- Baseline at Wharncliffe EB
- Base Line at Dundee Pl EB
- Cathcart at Base Line NB
- Edward at Baseline SB
- Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB
For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website.