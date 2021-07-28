LONDON, ONT. -- Route 15 along Base Line between Carthcart and Wharcliffe will detour due to construction until further notice, says London Transit.

The detours will be as follows:

Northbound:

  • East on Baseline
  • right on Wharncliffe
  • left on Commissioners
  • left on Wortley
  • left on Base Line
  • right on Cathcart

Southbound:

  • South on Edward
  • left on Base Line
  • right on Wortley
  • right on Commissioners
  • right on Wharncliffe
  • left on Base Line

During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:

  • Baseline at Wharncliffe EB
  • Base Line at Dundee Pl EB
  • Cathcart at Base Line NB
  • Edward at Baseline SB
  • Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB

For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website