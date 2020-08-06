LONDON, ONT. -- The western link of Inter-Community Transit to London is in service this week.

With the Oxford County-based service arriving in London for the first time Wednesday, the Sarnia, Strathroy and Komoka to London leg is now operating.

There are three return trips each weekday, (morning, afternoon and evening) with two trips (morning and afternoon) operating on weekends.

Fares range from $5 to $20 depending on point of departure, and must be booked by calling 519-787-1055.

In London, the bus stops are located at York at Wellington streets and at the London International Airport.

As with Oxford, it’s been a slow start for the service, but with summer and COVID-19, passengers say it’s to be expected.

Dave, who did not want to share his last name, boarded the mid-morning bus from Strathroy bound for London, paying $10 for the fare. He says that’s half the cost of a one-way train ticket to London from Strathroy, that only departs daily at 7 a.m.

“More people should jump on and take advantage of this type of thing. It’s something that people are always looking for especially ones that don’t drive. It’s affordable, comfortable.”

Inter-Community Transit, funded by the province, is designed to allow more people to move, work and visit within Southwestern Ontario.

Dave, the only passenger of the London-bound bus Thursday morning at the Mount Brydges stop, expects to be joined by more passengers soon, especially if COVID-19 eases.

“I think people have to give it a chance because look what’s going on around here. This is not necessarily the time people are moving around a lot but I think once they try and they’ll like it and keep using it."

A complete list of stops for the Sarnia to London bus run can be found on the Strathroy-Caradoc website.