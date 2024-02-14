London to consider banning graphic anti-abortion posters from public view
Posters of aborted fetuses displayed along London, Ont. streets have sparked counter-protests and confrontations, but soon city council will consider banning the public display of certain graphic images.
A staff report to the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee responds to a previous council request for information and a draft by-law.
“Shut down this harm that these people are causing,” said Deanna Ronson, a board member with Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada. “It is definitely a citywide issue that needs to be addressed to prevent further harm.”
Ronson said the roadside posters cause trauma to people passing by, especially children and women who have lost a pregnancy.
A proposed update to city hall's Streets By-law would forbid “an image or photograph showing, or purporting to show, a fetus or any part of a fetus.”
It would further describe the action of displaying an image as, “to be publicly visible anywhere on a city street including the sidewalks and other public property.”
“Freedom of Speech needs to be protected, but also the residents’ right to enjoy public spaces without upsetting and offensive images that they have no advanced warning of,” said Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.
A ban on the public display of graphic images would break new ground.
A review by city staff of other Ontario cities show no similar by-laws in place, and a graphic sign by-law in Calgary only applies around schools.
In May 2022, London led the way with restrictions on the door-to-door delivery of graphic flyers.
“Since then, seven other municipalities across Canada have passed identical or very similar by-laws to London, so I believe we can be on the forefront,” Ronson explained.
CTV News has yet to receive a response from the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform about the possible by-law amendment.
The organization previously opposed the graphic flyer by-law, arguing it was a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Ronson maintains that rights have limits, “A person’s rights end where they start infringing on someone else’s [rights], and harming someone else.”
The CAPS committee could recommend the draft by-law amendment be advanced to a Public Participation Meeting, revise the proposed changes, seek additional information from staff, or take no action.
Peloza would like to consider expanding the definition of graphic to include other objectionable images.
She also wants to know the changes would be enforceable, “Making sure we have [enforcement] staff, and what kind of penalties would be associated with contravention of it.”
The CAPS Committee will consider the draft by-law amendment Feb. 20.
A Public Participation Meeting has been suggested for March 18.
