High school students from London and St. Thomas took part in a province-wide protest against education changes in Ontario.

The hour-long rally saw students across Ontario leave their classrooms at 1:15 p.m. Hundreds of thousands of students were expected to participate.

The Thames Valley District School Board issued a statement saying they were aware of the protest and, "TVDSB is committed to ensuring safe, positive learning environments at all our schools and expects all students to behave in a peaceful and respectful manner throughout the school day."

According to board policy, "students failing to attend classes will be recorded as absent, and parents and guardians will be notified as a part of normal school practices.”

The French public board, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde also said absences would noted as normal, but that "without encouraging students, we are present on the property of the school to ensure their safety."

TVDSB Chair Arlene Morell also put out a statement Thursday regarding the education funding changes, saying the board is still working to understand the impact, including the porposed increases in class sizes.

