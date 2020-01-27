LONDON, ONT -- From traffic delays to what everyone will be talking about around the office, here’s three things Londoner’s Need to Know on Monday, Jan. 27 2020.

Kobe Bryant

Father, husband, and NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning just outside Los Angeles. Among the dead was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Thousands of fans gathered outside the Staples Centre in downtown L.A. to honour Bryant who spent his 20 seasons in the NBA playing for the Lakers.

Disciplinary Hearing

A former psychiatrist with LHSC is facing a disciplinary hearing today with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario over allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her patients. Dr. Karin Kerfoot was working at LHSC when her license was suspended in 2017 following the allegations.

Coronavirus comes to Ontario

Over the weekend Ontario’s chief medical officer confirmed that Canada’s first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus was reported in Toronto. Now officials are saying the man's wife has also tested positive. According to officials the first patient took a flight within China from Wuhan to Guangzhou before arriving in Toronto on Jan. 22. Within a day of being home he began to feel ill.

Traffic and Weather:

As of 6:30 a.m. there are no major delays reported on area roads or highways. It will be mainly cloudy in London today with some scattered flurries and high of 1 degree. There was a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.