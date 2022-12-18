London’s homeless receive boost with food and clothing

Dozens of Londoners in the east end of the city received a boost Sunday morning.

“It's a big deal because there's not a lot of resources Sundays,” said Kim Sessions, who is currently living on the streets.

Sessions, who called being homeless a “24-hour per day job” was appreciative of a new coat, sleeping bag and winter boots. She said she rarely sleeps for fear of being robbed.

“We'll get a set of sleeping bags and they'll be gone the next day,” said Sessions. “So we need to get more and then it just because somebody else is cold, we take our stuff, and then we get new stuff. So it's kind of a circle.”

The “Risk Takers” are a treatment and recovery group, and were making food and handing out donations.

“A lot of us have a past,” said Shane Connors, the group’s founder.

Members of the "Risk Takers" hand out food and clothing near Dundas and Lyle streets in London, Ont. on Dec. 18, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

He added, “Some of us were in the street life. We struggle from mental illness, and a lot of us or we have overcome drug addictions. So we've all kind of mastered together to try and bring some positivity to the community. We offer them some food, some hygiene products, and also we like to make sure that they're warm.”

Their generosity did not go unnoticed.

“I got a nice pair of pants here as well as a shirt and gloves, so I'm grateful,” said Van Mcleod, who has a roof over his head, but is always grateful for a hot cup of coffee.

Matt Devlin received a brand new winter coat, and is thankful he has just landed a spot at the Men’s Mission.

“Now I can put a plan together,” said Devlin. “I can work forward because you know being on the street, you don't have time to, to even think about a plan or a strategy, or your future. You're living you know, day to day, minute to minute.”

Organizers said they plan on having another event on Christmas Day, and anyone wanting to donate food or clothing can contact them via Facebook.

“We always try to do it around the times that they would need the most help,” said Connors. “This is where the depression might kick in a little more. We'd like to show them that there's some hope. “