'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant.
London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
Louise Phillips, a resident of the same complex at 345 and 347 Wharncliffe Rd., had nothing but kind words for Sheldon.
"She was a very lovely woman," Phillips said. "She had, like everybody has, their flaws in today's society, but she was an amazing woman. And unfortunately, it's sad that this has happened."
Police were still on scene Monday, a day after the second-degree murder count was laid against George Kenneth Curtis.
They say Sheldon and Curtis "were known to each other."
They also attached an advisory to their media release regarding intimate partner violence and femicide.
A police cruiser parked outside of 345 Wharncliffe Rd. on June 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
On Friday, just hours before her death, numerous residents say Sheldon had been in and out of the hallways, and the main entrance, asking for help.
Phillips was among those who spoke with her, "She was actually asking for people to help her. It's like everybody turned a blind eye."
To that point, Phillips said she was among those who guided her to onsite help.
The next day, she was devastated to learn Sheldon had died.
She wonders if it was preventable.
"I was pretty upset knowing, like I said, as a female, there could have been preventative measures," said Phillips.
She added that security, both in-person and electronic, needs to be improved. She also wants better tenant screening and improved access procedures for female residents.
Michelle Landry agrees. She told CTV News she was already fearful of leaving or letting people into her unit at night.
With Sheldon's death and a stabbing a week earlier, she said her concerns have escalated, "I stay mostly in my house. Because the people who generally cause problems only come out at night."
A Western student who lives in a cluster of student residences down the street has the same reservations, "I don't know if it's a sign of the times or what it is, and I don't know the details of the situation, but it's concerning that it's happening so close to home."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
BREAKING 14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Rexdale shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
opinion Princess Anne's enduring popularity: her equestrian excellence, Canadian connections and an escaped kidnapping attempt
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
'Kind of felt like we were on our own': B.C. family rebuilds decades-old resort destroyed by wildfire
A decades-old resort in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is welcoming guests back, eight months after the uninsured site was decimated by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments
Civil liberties groups filed a lawsuit Monday to block Louisiana's new law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.