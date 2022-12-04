London’s 'coolest' store is back at its original location
London, Ont.’s 'coolest' store is back in a new form.
Novack’s, a retail staple of the downtown for over 70 years, has been resurrected — albeit as an occasional pop-up store — in its original King Street location.
Opened in 1939, Novack’s closed in 2012.
In its time, the store evolved from a music and luggage shop to a clothing, army surplus and outdoors store.
Novack’s is seen in its heyday in London, Ont. in this undated image. (Source: Facebook)
Now, thanks to the efforts of a former shopper Novack’s is back.
Marty Colls secured a storage room of original stock and is selling it again.
“The quality goods that are still here are still in really good shape,” she explained.
Items include Novack’s famous bags, vintage clothing and a staple of the store: army surplus items.
Gina Farrugia is seen holding a vintage, early 1990s ski jacket for sale at the Novack’s pop-up store in London, Ont. on Dec. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Most date to the late 1980s and 1990s — the height of Novack’s popularity — when it was a hotspot for youth shoppers.
“I actually bought my knapsack right along this wall, the one I took to Europe right after university,” said Gina Farrugia, a vendor selling vintage clothes as part of the Novack’s pop-up shop.
Nostalgia is the draw for shopper Nora Cuzzocrea. She found a pair of cargo pants matching those she bought at Novack’s in the early 1990s.
Nora Cuzzocrea is seen holding a pair of Novack’s surplus cargo pants on Dec. 4, 2022. They match a pair she bought in the 1990s as a teenager working in downtown London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“Oh my God, it was absolutely the cool place to shop, and you could get affordable things to look cool, even if you weren’t,” she said.
Even shoppers not born in the 90s or who have arrived since seem to understand why Novack’s was “cool.”
“I think right now, there is a wave of nostalgia. There’s a love for vintage and retro,” said shopper Richard Brewer, who is new to London.
Richard Brewer is seen with some of the vintage army surplus clothes available at Novack’s Christmas pop-up store in its original location in London, Ont. on Dec. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
And nothing is more retro at Novack’s than the submarine periscope, installed to look out at London.
It is still in its place, and behind it on Sunday was the store's last owner, Paul Kaplan.
He is flattered and humbled his family legacy is suddenly “cool” again.
“What a wonderful world we live in, where things can still live again after we think they’re gone, they’re not,” he told CTV News London.
Paul Caplan, an original owner of Novack’s is seen at the helm of the former store’s periscope n Dec. 4, 2022. It drew people into the London, Ont. store in the 1990s. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
But, perhaps only possible because Novack’s original sign, and the vintage building it hangs from still stand.
“The creak in the stairs. I bought my first flask here. It was the thing to do when you came downtown,” Farrugia concluded.
While the Novack’s pop-up at its original store location is infrequent, the goods are being marketed at multiple open air markets and online.
You can learn more on Novack's Instagram page.
An original Novack’s sign is seen inside a pop-up shop return of famed London, Ont retailer on Dec. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
U.K. government could bring in military to ease strike action: ruling party chairman
The British government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Person critically injured after stabbing in Kitchener: police
One person has been sent to hospital with what police call “critical injuries” after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
ATV rider airlifted to hospital after crash near Mount Forest
Police are appealing to the public for information after a late night ATV crash near Mount Forest.
-
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
Windsor
-
After spending years helping patients at the cancer centre, she's now a patient herself
A longtime employee at the Windsor Cancer Centre has now found herself seeking care from the very same centre, after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
-
'We got less than 24 hours': Evacuated Windsorites worried about their next move
An emergency shelter for evacuated residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue is set to close Monday morning. The City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross opened the emergency shelter on Nov. 22, after evacuating the 120-unit residential building because of unsafe living conditions. 'I have nowhere to go,' resident Jerrod Lefler told CTV News Windsor.
-
Funeral arrangements complete for Windsor murder victim, suspect remains at large
Daniel Squalls, 24, will be laid to rest on Dec. 12, two weeks after he was fatally shot on Nov. 28. The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect, Malique Calloo, 26, who as of Sunday morning has yet to be apprehended.
Barrie
-
Special Olympian's, non-profit employee hit in Barrie, Ont. crash Thursday
Two adults with intellectual disabilities and their support staff worker from Empower Simcoe remain in Toronto hospitals after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Sadlon Arena Thursday.
-
OPP clock motorist speeding 226 km/h on Highway 11
A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked a vehicle going double the speed limit on Highway 11 Saturday night.
-
Orillia Ont. artist inspires many with creations while fighting Parkinson's disease
An Orillia Ont. man with a debilitating disease is being celebrated for his continued drive to do what he loves the most.
Northern Ontario
-
CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon raises over $300,000
The 74th annual CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon continued its northern tradition Saturday.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
Ottawa
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Police charge man in connection to sexual assaults at TTC subway stations
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted multiple women at various TTC subway stations in October.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
-
Minister angered over vandalism causing phone outages in La Tuque, Que.
Despite the thousands of kilometres that separate Quebec from Germany and Belgium, that didn't stop federal minister François-Philippe Champagne from reacting strongly to the major blackout that deprived residents of La Tuque, in the Mauricie region, of their access to residential telephone lines and the Internet for several hours on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Lexi’s legacy: Students hold event in honour of late friend
A pair of high school students put their heart and soul into a five-kilometre walk and run on Sunday to honour their friend Lexi Daken.
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
Lineup to replace Anne of Green Gables released
For the first time in decades, the Atlantic region’s most famous redhead won’t be returning to the big stage of the Charlottetown Festival next year, but it seems a break for “Anne of Green Gables” isn’t slowing things down.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
-
'They're super beautiful': vintage Barbies donated to kids in need
A nostalgic donation to a charitable organization is helping kids in need have a happy holiday season.
-
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen Audi
A Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.
Calgary
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Southwest Calgary blaze confined to empty home
An empty house was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.
-
Why Hawaii probably won't stop lava from Mauna Loa from reaching the highway
Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano is just miles away from a crucial highway on Hawaii's Big Island. But despite the inconvenience of shutting down the highway, it's unlikely any attempts will be made to redirect the lava flow, experts say.
Edmonton
-
All-girl youth group serves warm meals at Boyle Street
The Gathering Angels, a group learning life skills and volunteering in the community, packaged more than 150 individual meals donated by a local Mediterranean restaurant and volunteered at Boyle Street for the second weekend in a row.
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who ran revenge website to torment ex-wife loses latest appeal
A B.C. man convicted of harassing his ex-wife by creating a revenge website, and breaching his probation by failing to take it down has lost his most recent appeal.
-
Vancouver park board to vote on 'immediately' removing Stanley Park bike lane
Vancouver's park board is set to vote on the future of a controversial bike lane in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.