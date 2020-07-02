LONDON, ONT. -- It seemed like only a matter of time, but another long-running London summertime festival has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19.

For more than 30 years Ribfest has been held at Victoria Park during the Civic Holiday long weekend, but not in 2020.

Organizer Doug Hillier says, “It was a very hard decision, but for the sake of the public and the 150 vendors it was the only choice to make.”

Like other festivals they are planning to return again in 2021.