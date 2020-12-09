MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began in March.

The new cases push the area’s cumulative total to 1,927, with 1,546 resolved and 76 deaths, leaving 305 active cases.

The previous record was reported Monday with 46 new cases, the third highest day was also in December, with 43 cases reported last Wednesday.

The spike comes a day after the region reported a drop with just 16 new cases on Tuesday.

It also comes amid the declaration of outbreaks at four London schools where additional cases indicated the possibility of transmission within the school community. To date, London-area schools have seen 72 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile the outbreak in multiple units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital continues, with a total of 73 patients and 66 staff affected as of Wednesday.

That’s one additional patient case and five new staff cases in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported, with that total holding at 13.

Of those cases, LHSC says 57 patients, including six in the ICU and 54 staff remain positive.

Two new outbreaks have also been declared in sections of area seniors’ facilities – McCormick Home in London and Country Terrace in Komoka

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 88 active, 660 total, 564 resolved, eight deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 38 active, 697 total, 622 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 25 active, 434 total, 384 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 26 active, 371 total, 345 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 49 active, 411 total, 343 resolved, 19 deaths

The province saw 1,890 new infections and 28 new deaths linked to the disease on Wednesday.