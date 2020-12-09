LONDON, ONT -- London and surrounding regions are likely not to be first in line when Ontario receives its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources told CTV Ottawa that the province’s red zones/lockdown like Toronto and Peel will be given priority.

London-Middlesex is currently in orange-restrict, however there has been talk of moving to red if the number of new cases does not drop quickly.

The news of the province’s priorities comes amidst an ongoing outbreak at London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital.

As of Tuesday a total of 72 patients and 61 staff have tested positive as a result of the outbreaks.

The total number of deaths remains at 13.

The Ontario government could receive its first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

The province plans to roll out the vaccine in three phases, beginning with long-term care, retirement home residents, and the staff who provide care to those groups.

Health-care workers, including hospital workers, and other staff who work or study in hospitals will be vaccinated in the first few months of the program as well, the government said.

Ontario is expected to receive 2.4 million vaccines in the first quarter of 2021 from Pfizer and Moderna.

With files from CTV Toronto and CTV Ottawa.