London recreation centres ready to reopen, but not all businesses will

The Ontario government plans to gradually ease public health measures starting Jan. 31.

The province says the process will be in steps, while maintaining protective measures such as capacity limits.

This means, beginning Monday, Londoners can once again access city pools, arenas and community centres.

“We have been preparing our facilities with the appropriate signage, doing some staff training and doing some other items, so that we are well prepared on Monday, Jan. 31,” says Director of Recreation and Sport for the City of London Jon-Paul McGonigle.

The city says all local health guidelines and provincial regulations, including capacity limits, mask-wearing and proof of vaccination will be in place to ensure the safety of participants and staff.

Due to capacity limits, people are encouraged to use the Play Your Way online portal ensure availability.

"To look at a variety of different programs, across our senior centres, our aquatic facilities, our arenas, our community centres...We do ask that people register for whatever date and session or activity that they would like, and it's important to note that we kind of control the 50 per cent piece in the background in terms of our participants thresholds,” said McGonigle.

Anyone over the age of 12 is required to be fully vaccinated and will need a vaccine certificate with a QR code to access the facilities.

And although it’s exciting for residents that many businesses will be able to re-open – not all can do so immediately.

"I mean you can't flip that on a dime,” said Deb Harvey, the executive director of the Grand Theatre in London.

She adds that the cast and crew will need more time to prepare for their next big production, ‘Room,’ scheduled for March. The production has already been rescheduled twice, but Harvey is hopeful that the curtain will rise by spring.

"That has to be planned usually months, and certainly this time weeks, in advance to try to get that," said Harvey. “Our actors will come back to the theatre to start rehearsals again Feb. 24 to get back up on the stage and ready for the first show on March 8."

